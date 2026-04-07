Ethiopia: Police Arrest International Human-Trafficker, Nine Accomplices

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Federal Police announced today that it has arrested Yitbarek Dawit, a notorious international human-trafficker involved in the death of more than 100 people, raping of over 50 women, and trafficking of more than 3,000 people, along with 9 of his accomplices.

The arrests follow an extensive cross-border investigation into crimes affecting thousands of victims across multiple continents.

Authorities say the suspect led a large-scale trafficking operation responsible for the illegal movement of more than 3,000 individuals, the death of over 100 victims, and the rape of over 50 women.

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Ethiopian News Agency learned that the investigation has been concluded and the case formally transferred to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution.

The arrest marks the culmination of a coordinated international effort involving intelligence-sharing between Ethiopian authorities and the Regional Operational Centre in Support of the Khartoum Process (ROCK), a regional mechanism dedicated to combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling in East Africa.

The main suspect was apprehended in a targeted operation in Shire, Tigray region.

Investigators revealed that the alleged ringleader operated under multiple identities to evade law enforcement, using his real name as well as aliases, including Adhanom, Ahmed, Munir, and Kibrom across Africa and Europe.

Through advanced digital tracking and intelligence analysis, authorities identified more than 70 key illegal traffickers linked to the network worldwide, leading to the arrest of ten principal suspects.

Financial investigations uncovered the scale of the operation's illicit money, with the human trafficking syndicate reportedly controlling more than 3 billion Birr.

A court order has been secured to freeze associated bank accounts and seize assets connected to the enterprise.

Police say the network has engaged in systematic abuse since 2018, targeting vulnerable youth from countries including Ethiopia, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Kenya, and Somalia.

Victims were trafficked to detention sites in Libya, where they were held for ransom under inhumane conditions.

Testimonies describe extreme abuse, including beatings, burning with molten plastic, prolonged starvation, denial of medical care, and widespread sexual violence.

Authorities have collected statements from more than 100 victims and their families, both within Ethiopia and abroad.

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Additional digital evidence and testimonies were gathered from survivors currently residing in Libya, Sudan, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, further strengthening the case.

The Ethiopian Federal Police acknowledged the support of national and international partners, including the Ministry of Justice, the National Intelligence and Security Service, and ROCK, in advancing the investigation.

The Federal police has also urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through official channels, emphasizing that community cooperation remains essential in combating human trafficking networks.