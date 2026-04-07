Ethiopia Concludes UNHRC Vice-Presidency With Robust Diplomatic Engagement - Foreign Ministry

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that Ethiopia has concluded its tenure as Vice-President of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), described it as a period of active and constructive diplomatic engagement during the Council's 61st regular session in Geneva.

The UNHRC adopted a range of resolutions during its 61st regular session.

The five-week session, held from February 23 to March 31, 2026, brought together member states and global stakeholders for intensive deliberations on a wide range of human rights issues.

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In an exclusive interview with ENA, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Nebiyat Getachew emphasized that Ethiopia had effectively discharged its leadership responsibilities, noting that the country served on the 47-member Council for the third time while assuming its first Vice-Presidential role.

He underscored that the nation actively contributed to shaping key discussions and outcomes throughout the session.

Ethiopia presented its national statement through its Permanent Representative in Geneva, outlining reform efforts and policy priorities, he added.

The session adopted 38 resolutions presented by member countries in connection to affairs of global human rights including country specific concerns in Ukraine, Belarus, Syria, the Golan Heights, Palestine, and South Sudan.

According to Nebiyat, Ethiopia reiterated its principled opposition to country specific resolutions, arguing that such measures may undermine national sovereignty and are often adopted without the consent of the countries concerned.

Participants at the session also raised concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East and their broader implications, including disruptions to air transport and maritime routes, as well as growing economic and social pressures.

Ethiopia's engagement extended to chairing Council meetings in its capacity as Vice-President, participating in negotiations on key resolutions, and supporting the adoption of decisions.

The spokesperson further stated that the country's active participation reflects its continued commitment to multilateral cooperation, democratic governance, and the promotion of human dignity at the global level.

He emphasized that Ethiopia has reiterated its firm opposition to country-specific resolutions that interfere in sovereignty at the UNHRC.

On the issue of the Israeli-Palestinian, Ethiopia reaffirmed its longstanding diplomatic stance, supporting a two-state solution and the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, according to the spokesperson.

Speaking on Ethiopia's engagement at the UNHRC, he emphasized that the country does not support country-specific decisions in principle, noting that such measures undermine national sovereignty and are often adopted without the consent of the states concerned.

He recalled past experiences where Ethiopia was subjected to similar decisions, including the establishment of an international commission of human rights experts without its agreement.

Ethiopia, together with other countries, successfully pushed for the termination of that mechanism.

The spokesperson further stressed that such resolutions often reference the authority of the International Criminal Court and involve elements of investigation and international justice, which Ethiopia believes should not be imposed without state consent.

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"Ethiopia does not support country-specific decisions that question the sovereignty of nations in principle," he stated, adding that the country's recent voting pattern at the Council reflects this consistent stance.

In connection the Middle East, the ambassador emphasized that Ethiopia reaffirmed its balanced diplomatic position, maintaining constructive relations with both Israel and Palestine.

Addressing the broader regional situation, the spokesperson warned that escalating tensions in the Middle East are exerting direct pressure on air transport, maritime routes, and global economic and social stability.

He said Ethiopia called for an immediate ceasefire and urged all parties to pursue a peaceful and lasting resolution.