Uganda: Obongi MP-Elect Fungaroo Calls for Opposition Unity, Optimism Ahead of 12th Parliament

Obongi County Member of Parliament-elect, Hassan Kaps Fungaroo of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), has urged citizens to remain hopeful about the performance of the incoming Parliament as the country prepares to usher in its 12th August House next month.

Speaking during NBS Morning Breeze on Monday, Fungaroo expressed optimism that the new legislature would improve on the shortcomings of its predecessor.

"I want to assure Ugandans that the 12th Parliament will be better. My optimism is that as human beings, we always seek to improve. People should have hope in the 12th Parliament and not dismiss it," he said.

Fungaroo emphasized the importance of the relationship between the Executive arm of government and Parliament, describing it as central to institutional effectiveness.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"How does the Executive look at Parliament? How will the President see Parliament? That's the big picture," he said, in reference to leadership under Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The MP-elect also called for unity within the Opposition, acknowledging divisions in the 11th Parliament that he said weakened its effectiveness. He pointed to tensions among opposition parties, particularly toward the National Unity Platform (NUP), as a key challenge.

"What I saw in the 11th Parliament was some form of resentment from some Opposition parties towards NUP. That was a mistake. We never accepted certain realities and this led to a weaker opposition," he said.

Fungaroo pledged to strengthen oversight by remaining in the Opposition.

"I have chosen to be in the Opposition offering checks and balances," he said, stressing the need for a coordinated approach to holding government accountable.

He further highlighted the importance of teamwork in the new Parliament, calling for public support across the country.

"In the 12th Parliament, we are going to work as a team, and we need the support of the citizens of Uganda," he added.

Uganda's 12th Parliament, expected to fully take shape in May 2026, will comprise 556 Members of Parliament, including representatives of special interest groups. The House will be dominated by the National Resistance Movement (NRM), followed by independents and members from parties such as NUP, the Uganda People's Congress (UPC), FDC, the Democratic Party (DP), the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), and the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT).

The size of Parliament has reignited debate over whether Uganda's economy can sustainably support such a large legislature. Critics argue that maintaining more than 550 MPs may strain public resources, while others question whether the numbers are necessary for effective representation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Concerns have also been raised about the expected quality of debate and legislation in the new House. Analysts note that nearly 80 percent of MPs are new, a factor that could significantly affect performance.

Some observers warn that the influx of inexperienced legislators may weaken scrutiny of government policy and lawmaking if not supported by strong institutional guidance and a clear commitment to public service.