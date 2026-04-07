South Africa: Pitso Mosimane and His Wife Face R1.2 Million Legal Fight

Iranian football agent Hamed Ghadiri wants R1.2-million from Pitso Mosimane's wife after helping the coach get a job in Iran.

Hamed Ghadiri says Pitso Mosimane promised to pay him like Nelson Mandela but now the agent feels very betrayed today.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and his wife Moira Tlhagale are in a big fight with an overseas football agent over unpaid money.

Hamed Ghadiri is an agent from Iran. He sent his lawyers to Moira Tlhagale's agency called MT Sports. Ghadiri says the agency did not pay his commission. He helped Pitso Mosimane get a job at the Iranian club Esteghlal.

Lawyers from BDP Attorneys sent a letter to MT Sports on Thursday, 5 March 2026. They want the agency to pay Ghadiri more than R1.2-million, DailySun reported.

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The lawyers said MT Sports told Ghadiri to negotiate the contract for Pitso Mosimane. They claim the agency agreed to pay him about R1.2-million for his work.

This was supposed to be 75% of the fee the agency got from the football club. The lawyers say Pitso Mosimane sent Ghadiri a WhatsApp message in February 2025. He told Ghadiri that he should not worry because his wife would pay.

Pitso Mosimane left the club early. He allegedly promised Ghadiri would get his money once a case with the Fifa Football Tribunal was finished. The lawyers say the club has now paid Pitso Mosimane but Ghadiri is still waiting.

Pitso Mosimane said there is a legal battle but he does not owe anyone a cent. "What I know is that the two lawyers are talking," he said. Ghadiri said he feels betrayed. He said Pitso Mosimane promised to be honest.

"I believed him because I know South Africans are good and honest people," said Ghadiri.