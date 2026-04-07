Sudan: Japan Provides U.S.$533,333 to Support Waterborne Disease Response Project in Al - Gezira State

press release

Khartoum - The Government of Japan has announced a contribution of USD 533,333 to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in Sudan to fund the "Emergency Support for Waterborne Disease Response in Al- Gezira State (Madani Locality)" project. The one-year project will run from 31 March 2026 to 30 March 2027.

25,000 Beneficiaries from Returnees and Host Communities

The project is expected to benefit approximately 25,000 people, including returnees and host communities in Dar Um Bilal and Um Sunt areas in Greater Madani Locality, which are among the locations most affected by displacement in recent years. These areas have witnessed the return of large numbers of displaced people following the restoration of security, in addition to hosting further waves of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from conflict-affected areas across Sudan. This influx has placed significant pressure on schools, public facilities, and essential services.

Extensive Damage to Infrastructure and Essential Services

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Schools, water systems, and health facilities in the area have suffered substantial damage due to the hosting of displaced populations. Water networks and many homes were also affected, leading to a deterioration in basic services and an increase in urgent humanitarian needs. As a result, these communities require swift interventions to restore essential services, improve living conditions, and strengthen household resilience.

Project Objectives and Key Interventions

With support from the Government of Japan, the project aims to integrate returnees and ensure human security for conflict-affected communities through a series of targeted interventions, including:

Identifying priorities and mapping urgent community needs.

Implementing rapid improvements in drinking water services in schools, health centers, and households.

Upgrading WASH facilities in the homes of the most vulnerable families, as well as in schools and public facilities.

Conducting hygiene promotion and disease prevention campaigns.

Installing solar power systems in the local health center to ensure operational continuity.

These interventions will enhance access to water and sanitation services, reduce waterborne diseases, and contribute to greater community well-being and stability.

Statements from Mr. Nakahara Takanobu, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Japan in the Republic of the Sudan

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has seriously damaged its infrastructure. The damages have also reached the water and hygiene setup, resulting in the re-occurrence of waterborne diseases. Therefore, we are happy to provide a USD 533,333 contribution to fund this UN-Habitat program supporting the emergency response to waterborne diseases in Al- Gezira State. We hope that this project will help the returnees and host communities in the state to improve their living conditions so that the returnees can re-settle in this region peacefully.

Statements from UN-Habitat

Mr. Mutaz Nugud, UN-Habitat Sudan Programme Coordinator highlighted the significant challenges facing Sudan due to hosting large numbers of refugees, IDPs, and returnees in need of swift and practical solutions.

He noted that Al- Gezira State is home to a substantial number of conflict-affected individuals who have lost their livelihoods and possessions, emphasizing that this project represents an important step toward supporting their stability and improving their living conditions.

Mr. Nugud expressed his gratitude to the Government of Japan for its continued support to Sudan, stating that the project will have a tangible impact on the lives of affected families and will support efforts to promote return, stability, and dignity.

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Appreciation from Al- Gezira State Government

Dr. Abubakr Abdullah, Minister of Infrastructure and Urban Development in Gezira State, conveyed the State Government's appreciation for Japan's generous support. He noted the success of several previous Japan-funded projects implemented between 2017 and 2022 across various Sudanese states, including recent interventions that improved water services in Madani and Managil through drilling new boreholes and installing solar power units.

He affirmed that the new project will promote safe return, reduce waterborne diseases, and improve water, health, and solar-energy services in Dar Um Bilal and surrounding areas, supporting the state's efforts to enhance stability and improve living conditions for all residents.

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