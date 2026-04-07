Namibia: Body of Young Man Who Jumped Into Ocean From Swakopmund Jetty Found

The body of a young man who allegedly jumped into the ocean at Swakopmund last week was recovered on Monday.

Erongo police regional commissioner Nikolaus Kupembona has confirmed the discovery.

"The body was found today, and the police have yet to officially inform the family. For now, we cannot provide his name or age until the family has been notified," he said on Monday.

Kupembona said the family would be informed on Monday or Tuesday.

He said the man jumped into the ocean from the Swakopmund jetty last Tuesday.

"He jumped of his own accord, for reasons known only to himself," Kupembona said.

The Namibian reported last week that the man is believed to have been between 17 and 18 years old.