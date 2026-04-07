Namibia: Body of Young Man Who Jumped Into Ocean From Swakopmund Jetty Found

6 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The body of a young man who allegedly jumped into the ocean at Swakopmund last week was recovered on Monday.

Erongo police regional commissioner Nikolaus Kupembona has confirmed the discovery.

"The body was found today, and the police have yet to officially inform the family. For now, we cannot provide his name or age until the family has been notified," he said on Monday.

Kupembona said the family would be informed on Monday or Tuesday.

He said the man jumped into the ocean from the Swakopmund jetty last Tuesday.

"He jumped of his own accord, for reasons known only to himself," Kupembona said.

The Namibian reported last week that the man is believed to have been between 17 and 18 years old.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.