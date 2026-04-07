Uganda: Mityana Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Street Vending

Authorities in Mityana Municipality have intensified enforcement of the trade order policy as part of ongoing efforts to restore order and improve business operations in the town's central areas.

Municipal Mayor Faustin Mukambwe Lukonge has issued a stern warning to street vendors who continue to operate along roadsides despite earlier relocation efforts. He cautioned that those who defy the directive and return to unauthorized trading spaces risk arrest for violating municipal regulations.

"We have already removed vendors from unauthorized areas, and anyone who returns to the streets will be dealt with in accordance with the law," Lukonge said.

The mayor explained that the enforcement drive is aimed at creating a more organized and safer business environment, particularly within the Central Business Area, where congestion and disorder had previously disrupted trade and movement.

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According to Lukonge, the municipality has made significant progress in implementing the policy, with compliance steadily improving among traders.

"So far, we have achieved about 70 percent success in enforcing trade order, especially within the central business areas," he noted.

He emphasized that the municipality remains committed to achieving full compliance and urged vendors to utilize designated trading spaces provided by authorities instead of operating illegally on the streets.

Lukonge also called for public cooperation, stressing that maintaining order in the municipality is a shared responsibility.

"We want a clean and organized town that benefits both traders and customers. This can only be achieved if everyone respects the guidelines in place," he added.

The renewed enforcement is part of broader efforts by municipal authorities to streamline urban management and promote sustainable business practices in Mityana.