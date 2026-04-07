Uganda: Bunyoro Prime Minister Urges Crackdown On Reckless Road Use After Kikuube Fatal Crash

The Prime Minister of the Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom, Andrew Byakutaga Ateenyi, has called on government and security agencies to take firm action against errant road users following a fatal accident that claimed the life of Kikuube District LCV Chairperson, Peter Banura Araali.

In a condolence message, the Kingdom confirmed that Araali died on April 4, 2026, after a motor vehicle accident.

Byakutaga described him as a committed and patriotic leader who served his people diligently and supported the Kingdom's development programmes.

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"We have lost a leader who worked for his people, loved his community, and contributed greatly to the Kingdom," the statement said.

The Kingdom extended condolences to the bereaved family, including Matayo Kyaligonza, relatives, and the people of Kikuube.

According to Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, the fatal incident occurred in Butyamba Village, Kikuube Town Council, when a speeding Toyota Hiace taxi veered into bystanders.

Araali, who had stepped out of his vehicle to speak with residents, was struck alongside others.

"The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash. However, the vehicle has since been recovered and impounded by police," Rusoke said, adding that efforts to arrest the suspect are ongoing.

Araali was rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Several injured victims remain under treatment.

Banura, the district's first LCV chairperson, was widely credited for steering Kikuube's development agenda.

His death has sent shockwaves across the region.