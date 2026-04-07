Ethiopia: Federal Police Crack Down On Sprawling Human Trafficking Network

6 April 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Ashenafi Endale

- Accused ringleader Yitbarek Dawit detained in Shire

The Federal Police Commission has disclosed the arrest of several individuals linked to a human trafficking network believed to have been involved in the smuggling of thousands of people in recent years.

Among the 10 individuals taken into federal custody is alleged ringleader Yitbarek Dawit (also known as Kibrom), who was detained in Shire, northwestern Tigray. Over 3,000 people were trafficked through the network Yitbarek is accused of heading, which reportedly operates several concentration warehouses in countries like Libya, according to a statement issued by the Commission today.

Police say more than 100 people died on the smuggling routes operated by the traffickers, while more than 50 women were raped.

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The Commission indicated the arrests were the result of collaboration with the Regional Operational Centre in Support of the Khartoum Process (ROCK), which works on human trafficking in the Horn region and beyond.

Yitbarek, who goes by several different aliases in Sudan, Djibouti, Kenya, Sweden, and elsewhere, stands accused of leading the three-billion-Birr trafficking network for the past decade.

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