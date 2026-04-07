Somalia: Somali Forces Kill 12 Al-Shabaab Militants in Airstrikes Near Baidoa

6 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, Somalia — Somali National Army, working alongside international partners, launched early morning airstrikes Monday in the Gasarta area, situated between Baidoa and Daynuunaay in the southern Bay region, officials said.

A statement from Somalia's Ministry of Defence said the strikes specifically targeted members of the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab. Twelve militants were reportedly killed, while others sustained injuries, according to the ministry.

"The operation is part of continuous efforts to dismantle the capabilities of Al-Shabaab and ensure the safety and security of local communities," the ministry added.

Officials emphasized that these operations are carried out in close coordination with international partners, including forces providing training, intelligence, and logistical support, highlighting a sustained regional commitment to combating extremist activity.

Military sources said the strikes involved precise targeting of Al-Shabaab hideouts and weapon caches in Gasarta, a known transit area used by militants to move between Baidoa and surrounding districts.

Authorities reiterated that such operations would continue, aiming to degrade the operational strength of Al-Shabaab, prevent future attacks, and promote long-term stability in southern and central Somalia.

The ministry called on local communities to support the national forces in reporting militant activity and helping consolidate security gains.

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