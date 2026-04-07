Somalia: Somali Defence Minister Visits UK-Backed Military Training Facility in Baidoa

6 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, Somalia — Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Macalin Fiqi and army chief Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud on Monday inspected a military training facility in Baidoa built with support from the Government of the United Kingdom, officials said.

The delegation toured various sections of the base used by the Somali National Army, emphasizing the importance of resuming training programmes and strengthening the professionalism of government forces.

Officials said the training forms part of broader efforts to enhance operational capacity in the fight against militant groups and to improve national defence capabilities.

Fiqi praised the United Kingdom for its continued support, noting that modern training facilities would play a key role in improving the effectiveness of Somali forces and contributing to security in the region and across the country.

The visit was also attended by officers from the third sector of African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia, who accompanied the minister and the army chief during the inspection.

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