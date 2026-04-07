Somalia President Attends Rally Backing One-Person-One-Vote Elections in Southwest

Baidoa, Somalia — Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Monday joined a large gathering in Baidoa where women from the country's Southwest region voiced support for plans to introduce one-person-one-vote elections, officials said.

The president, accompanied by Jibriil Abdirashid Haji, interim leader of the Southwest State of Somalia, attended the event organized by Somalia's Ministry of Family and Human Rights.

Participants highlighted the role of women in promoting democracy, peace and the establishment of modern governance based on the will of the Somali people.

In remarks at the rally, Mohamud outlined the federal government's roadmap for direct elections, saying the Southwest administration would become the first region in the country to implement universal suffrage.

He stressed that authorities were committed to ensuring Somalis exercise their constitutional right to vote in direct elections, describing the move as key to strengthening democracy and state-building.

The president also urged residents of the Southwest to promote coexistence, mutual respect and support for the democratization process.

He added that no charges were being pursued against officials from the previous regional administration, calling for reconciliation and unity to build a shared future.