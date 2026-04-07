South Africa: Archbishop Makgoba Calls for Ban on Online Gambling - South African News Briefs - April 7, 2026

Archbishop Makgoba Calls for Ban on Online Gambling

Cape Town Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has called for a ban, or at least strict restrictions, on gambling, warning that online betting is destroying lives, reports EWN. He warned that the rapid rise of online betting is devastating communities. Makgoba said that according to the National Treasury, South Africa’s annual betting revenue has skyrocketed by 390% in the past five years. Makgoba highlighted troubling cases of pensioners losing SASSA grants, students gambling away financial aid, and young people falling into severe distress after heavy losses. He called for tighter controls on gambling advertising and stressed that both government and civil society must urgently address the growing social crisis.

Madlanga Commission Resumes Its Hearings

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A new witness is expected to take the stand at the Madlanga Commission, reports SABC News. The commission is expected to continue focusing on the alleged corruption and tender rigging at the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality and its police department. The commission has heard how senior officials within the metro allegedly colluded with businesspeople to defraud the city of millions of rands in taxpayers' money. The Tshwane Metro Police Department is among three traffic law enforcement agencies that are being investigated at the Madlanga commission.

Easter Drunk Driving Arrests Spike by 39%

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has recorded a sharp rise in drunk driving arrests over the Easter period, reports EWN. Authorities said vehicles impounded rose by 31.6%, with 1,215 cars taken off the roads, many for transporting passengers without proper permits. Officials said the number of unroadworthy vehicles dropped by nearly 30%. Spokesperson Simon Zwane said 934 motorists were arrested, a 39% increase compared to last year.

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