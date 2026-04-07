Zimbabwe: Mwaruwari Warns PSL Rivals Not to Underestimate Highlanders

7 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Highlanders coach Benjani Mwaruwari has warned fellow Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams not to underestimate his side, despite a slow start to the season.

His remarks follow a 0-0 draw against Scotland FC at Rufaro Stadium on Monday.

Highlanders are yet to secure a league win this season, having recorded six draws in six matches. However, Bosso remains one of only four teams in the PSL yet to suffer a defeat, alongside Scotland FC, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos.

"Football is a process," Mwaruwari said in assessing his team's performance. "I'm happy with what we're doing, slowly but surely. As soon as this machine clicks well, I think it will cause problems for many teams. So people should not write us off yet."

Mwaruwari took over Highlanders in January from South African coach Thabo Senong, whose tenure lasted only two weeks. His appointment was backed by Highlanders benefactor Wicknell Chivhayo, who is currently responsible for paying Mwaruwari's salary.

Meanwhile, NewZimbabwe.com has learned that Mwaruwari is in talks with former Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa over a potential move to Bosso. Mutizwa is a free agent after parting ways with South African PSL side Richards Bay last month.

Highlanders are struggling in attack, having scored only three goals in six league matches, highlighting the need for reinforcements upfront.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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