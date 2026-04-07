Zimbabwe: New ZiG Banknotes Enter Circulation As Old Notes Set for Phase-Out

The Reserve Bank Of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says all is set to roll out the new ZWG notes countrywide, Tuesday.

The central bank introduced a series new ZWG notes dubbed the Big Five in February 2026 via the annual Monetary Policy Presentation.The initiatives are part of efforts to bring on board durable notes quality with prints which will endure the prolonged circulation period.

In a statement, RBZ governor,Dr John Mushayavanhu said all was set to roll out the new notes.

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"The RBZ and banking institutions have put in place all the necessary logistics and operational modalities for the seamless roll out of the upgraded BiG5 ZiG banknotes.Accordingly , the family of new BiG5 ZiG bank note series have since been distributed throughout the whole country in sufficient quantities to meet anticipated cash demand, consistent with the stipulated daily and weekly cash withdrawal limits," he said.

The central bank governor said in line with the 2026 MPS, the new ZWG notes will be introduced in phased approach starting with ZWG10 and 20 notes and the new issuance of ZWG50 notes effective 7 April 2026.

The higher denominations ZWG100 and 200 are set to be introduced in due course as informed by the demands of the transacting public.

The new ZWG series will also include smaller coins denominations such as ZWG1, ZWG2 and ZWG5 denominations expected to go a long way by availing smaller change denominations.

"Members of the public are further reminded that the old ZWG banknotes series will continue to co- circulate with the new BiG5 ZiG banknotes indefinitely.The old ZWG notes will naturally and automatically be phased out of circulation once they are deposited into the banking system," said Mushayavanhu.

The new notes will be accessible through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) via banks, Homelink kiosks over and above the encouraged Cashback facilities through the retail shops network.

The weekly withdrawal limit for corporates currently stands at ZWG100 000 and ZWG 10 000 per week for individuals.