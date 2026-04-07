Kenya: NEMA Records Gap Raises Compliance Concerns Over Northern Energy Projects

Nairobi — Fresh disclosures by the National Environment Management Authority have raised questions over the environmental compliance of key energy projects in northern Kenya.

Documents submitted to the Commission on Administrative Justice show that NEMA's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) register contains records for only two energy-related projects in Marsabit County.

The revelation suggests that other major projects, including the Lake Turkana Wind Power and the Ethiopia-Kenya electricity transmission line, may not have fully documented EIA applications within the authority's official records.

"The Authority confirms that the EIA register contains records for two energy-related projects in Marsabit County," NEMA said, adding that no additional entries were captured for the projects in question.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The disclosure follows an access to information request by a private applicant seeking clarity on licensing and compliance in the region.

Among the listed projects is a transmission line linked to the Lake Turkana Wind Power project, whose EIA licence was later transferred to Kenya Electricity Transmission Company.

Another entry relates to a proposed 200MW wind project by Kenya Electricity Generating Company, currently at the Terms of Reference stage.

However, the apparent absence of full EIA records for major projects could trigger legal and regulatory scrutiny, given their scale and strategic role under Kenya's development agenda.

Experts warn that gaps in environmental compliance documentation could expose investors to litigation risks, delay expansion plans, and dent confidence in regulatory processes.

The findings also put pressure on NEMA to clarify whether the missing records point to administrative lapses, data management issues, or non-compliance by project developers.

The ombudsman is reviewing the matter, with further submissions expected before a determination is made.