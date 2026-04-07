Namibia: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah Announces New Ministerial Appointments At State House Event

State House, Windhoek. 2 April 2026.

I should note, from the onset and for the sake of clarity, that many members of parliament would ordinarily be present at an occasion such as this. However, they are currently in session in the national assembly, engaged in the important task of debating the appropriation bill. This is, of course, as it should be. The work of parliament must proceed uninterrupted, and no unintended meaning should be attached to their absence. They are faithfully discharging their responsibilities on behalf of the Namibian people.

When I assumed office on 21 March 2025, I appointed the cabinet of the eighth administration and introduced adjustments to offices, ministries and agencies of government. These changes were deliberate. Some functions were merged, others reassigned, all with the singular aim of strengthening governance, improving coordination and enhancing service delivery. In that process, certain ministries were not assigned deputy ministers.

Today, I am pleased to welcome you to State House as I announce the appointment of the minister in the presidency and deputy ministers of the eighth administration, in accordance with article 32 (3) (i) of the Namibian Constitution. I am also pleased to announce that I have appointed an adviser to the minister of defence and veterans affairs in accordance with article 32 (3) (i) (hh) of the Namibian constitution, read together with the provisions of the Special Advisors and Regional Governors Appointment Act, No. 6 of 1990.

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This occasion is not merely the fulfilment of a constitutional obligation. It is a reaffirmation of our collective duty to serve the people of Namibia with diligence, integrity, discipline and unwavering patriotism.

These appointments are intended to further strengthen the executive arm of government. They must be understood within the broader context of accelerating implementation, improving institutional coordination and ensuring that government programmes translate into tangible improvements in the daily lives of our people.

Following the 2025 regional councils and local authorities elections, the Namibian people granted the Swapo Party a renewed and overwhelming mandate to govern. Therefore, these appointments are mostly drawn from the national council, which is composed of representatives from sub-national government, directly elected by the people in their respective constituencies. This is done to tap into regional expertise and expand representation within the executive, ensuring that governance remains inclusive and responsive.

Our nation is characterised by diversity, and it is our duty to transcend these differences and use them as a foundation for strength. Embracing inclusive leadership is not merely a choice but a necessity.

It is in this context, and in fulfilment of my constitutional responsibility, that I have the honour to appoint the following individuals in the said portfolios:

· Charles Mubita, minister in the presidency;

· Moses //Khumub, deputy minister in the office of the vice president;

· Hambeleleni Ndjaleka, deputy minister of the ministry of health and social services;

· Hans Haikali, deputy minister of the ministry of works and transport;

· Anselm Marungu, deputy minister of the ministry of environment, forestry and tourism;

· Wenzel Kavaka, deputy minister of the ministry of information and communication technology;

· Edward Wambo, deputy minister of the ministry of home affairs, immigration, safety and security;

· Theresia Brandt, deputy minister of the ministry of justice and labour relations; and

· Hilma Nicanor, advisor to the minister of defence and veterans affairs.

Ministers, deputy ministers and advisers,

I call upon you, as leaders entrusted to serve public office, to join the ongoing drive towards the full implementation of the sixth national development plan across its four pillars. The eighth administration has been given a clear mandate by the people of Namibia to deliver measurable progress in infrastructure development, healthcare, safety and security, job creation and access to public services. These are not abstract commitments. They are your key performance indicators, and they will define your tenure as such.

Ministers,

Let there be no misunderstanding. The responsibilities you assume today are weighty, and they must not be taken lightly. Public office is a sacred duty. It demands discipline, accountability and an unrelenting focus on results. The expectations of our people are high, and rightly so. You are expected to meet them with urgency, competence and integrity.

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Your appointment to these offices should be grounded in my leadership philosophy: pragmatism, integrity, accountability, meritocracy and inclusivity. These are non-negotiable leadership principles I value deeply in this administration. You must place the interests of the Namibian people above personal considerations at all times. You must act ethically, govern responsibly and deliver services efficiently and without fail.

History will judge you not on the basis of the titles you hold, but the impact you make in the lives of the people you are called to serve.

I extend my sincere congratulations to each one of you. I wish you strength, wisdom and success as you take up these responsibilities in service of our nation.

I thank you.

Remarks by Her Excellency Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia on the Occasion of the Appointment of New Minister and Deputy MinistersDownload