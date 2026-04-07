Uganda: NRM's Hudu Hussein Disputes Northern Division Results but Rules Out Petition

Months after the January 2026 parliamentary elections, National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer for Northern Division in Mbale City, Hudu Hussein, has rejected the official outcome, citing alleged electoral irregularities, but announced he will not challenge the results in court.

In a statement dated April 5, Hussein said he believes the declared winner, Umar Nangoli, did not legitimately win, pointing to what he described as manipulation of results and interference in the electoral process.

This marks his first detailed response since being officially declared runner-up.

"I believe wholeheartedly that the majority of the people of Northern Division voted for me, and that he who won was not the same as he who was declared the victor," Hussein said.

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He alleged that results from more than 10 polling stations in his stronghold were excluded, affecting his overall vote count.

According to Hussein, his team recorded over 11,000 votes, while official figures credited him with 7,900.

Hussein also raised concerns about election materials, claiming some ballot boxes reached tally centers without proper seals, and that certain presiding officers were influenced to alter results.

He cited alleged failures of Biometric Voter Verification (BVV) machines, which he said may have been exploited to interfere with the voter register.

Despite these allegations, Hussein said he made a "painful decision" not to file an election petition, emphasizing the need to maintain peace in the constituency.

"For the peace and harmony of Northern Division, I have decided not to petition the victory," he said. "Petitioning would only cause further division in our constituency."

He urged supporters to remain calm, signaling that his political ambitions remain intact despite the loss.

"Our plans for Northern Division are too great to bow before the machinations of a few," he said. "In due time, we shall redeem Northern Division."

Hussein also criticized opposition politics, accusing the National Unity Platform of backing his main rival despite fielding its own candidate.

He said the move aimed to block his victory because of his support for President Yoweri Museveni and the ruling party.

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Reaffirming loyalty to the NRM, Hussein thanked the party and affiliates for their support and said he would continue advancing his political agenda within party structures.

The statement comes amid broader concerns about electoral transparency in Uganda.

While Hussein cited video clips and testimonies from agents and observers, the claims had not been independently verified by press time, and electoral authorities had not immediately responded.

Political analysts note that post-election statements issued months after voting often reflect attempts by candidates to maintain relevance while avoiding legal battles that can deepen divisions.

Hussein called for unity among NRM supporters, including those accused of backing rivals, and urged renewed commitment to party values.

"The journey is far from over," he said. "We are just starting."