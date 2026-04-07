Kenya: Police Free Energy Officials Fired Over Fuel Imports As ODPP Remains Silent On Charges

Nairobi — Senior energy sector officials implicated in alleged manipulation of petroleum stock data and irregular fuel procurement are free on Sh100,000 police cash bail, pending further investigations and their expected court arraignment on Tuesday.

Multiple sources confirmed the release of the officials after it become apparrent on Tuesday that the Public Prosecutor was yet to approve charges.

Those at the center of the probe include former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, ex-Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang, and former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria.

Also under investigation are Deputy Director of Petroleum Joseph Wafula and Kenya Pipeline Company Supply and Logistics Manager Joel Mburu.

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The officials had resigned following their arrest over the alleged procurement of an emergency fuel shipment at inflated prices outside the Government-to-Government (G2G) framework.

Investigators say the fuel stock data was allegedly falsified to create the impression of a supply crisis, justifying the emergency purchase of a consignment later reported to be substandard.

Investigations are examining pricing discrepancies between two March shipments. Fuel supplied by One Petroleum aboard MT Paloma landed at Sh198,855 per metric ton, while the G2G consignment by Gulf Energy via MT FOS Mercury cost Sh140,111 per metric ton--a difference of Sh58,744 per metric ton, or approximately Sh43.4 per litre.

President William Ruto on Sunday reiterated his commitment to cracking down on what he termed "energy sector cartels."

"These cartels in the energy sector will not be allowed to operate freely. They will not escape accountability," he said.

DCI had signalled charges under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act and the Penal Code, including abuse of office, conspiracy to commit economic crimes, fraudulent acquisition of public property, and violations related to the protection of public revenue.

Convictions carry penalties of up to Sh1 million in fines, 10 years in jail, or both, with additional fines equivalent to twice the value of any illicit gains.

The Act also allows courts to order asset forfeiture, recovery of unexplained wealth, and disqualification from public office.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has not issued a statement on the status of the case, neither has the agency confirmed reciveing a file from DCI.