Tunisia: President Saïed in Monastir - Public Funds Squandered and Thrown Into Trash

Tunis, April 7 — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed, on Monday, chaired a ceremony in Monastir marking the 26th anniversary of the death of national leader Habib Bourguiba.

He then toured the city center, meeting with citizens before visiting the municipal warehouse, where he uncovered several irregularities and described the situation as a blatant misappropriation of public funds.

The President also highlighted problems related to seized items, criticizing what he called an unjustified delay in handling the associated cases.

During his visit, he examined neglected municipal equipment, especially that intended for road infrastructure, and denounced what he described as large-scale corruption and heavy bureaucracy leading to the waste of public money.

The Head of State later visited the Higher Institute of Biotechnology and the coastline, where he observed significant waste accumulation, blaming municipal authorities for failing to fulfill their duties despite prior instructions to address the issue.