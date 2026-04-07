Tunisia: President Saïed in Monastir - Public Funds Squandered and Thrown Into Trash

7 April 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, April 7 — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed, on Monday, chaired a ceremony in Monastir marking the 26th anniversary of the death of national leader Habib Bourguiba.

He then toured the city center, meeting with citizens before visiting the municipal warehouse, where he uncovered several irregularities and described the situation as a blatant misappropriation of public funds.

The President also highlighted problems related to seized items, criticizing what he called an unjustified delay in handling the associated cases.

During his visit, he examined neglected municipal equipment, especially that intended for road infrastructure, and denounced what he described as large-scale corruption and heavy bureaucracy leading to the waste of public money.

The Head of State later visited the Higher Institute of Biotechnology and the coastline, where he observed significant waste accumulation, blaming municipal authorities for failing to fulfill their duties despite prior instructions to address the issue.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.