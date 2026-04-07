Namibia: NBC Gets Lion's Share Mict Budget

Information and Communication Technology Minister Emma Theofelus on Tuesday motivated the N$682 million budget for the 2026/2027 financial year, with reduced allocations to the Nampa and New Era Publication Corporation.

While motivating Vote 29 in the National Assembly during the committee stage, Theofelus said the budget provides for operational and development programmes, including funding for State-owned media institutions.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) remains the biggest beneficiary among the three public media entities, receiving N$335.3 million. The minister said the national broadcaster will continue to expand local content production and support the creative industry.

She said NBC launched localised documentary series and segments focused on entrepreneurial and vocational success stories to boost local content production and create employment.

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"The NBC continues to play a pivotal role in promoting and supporting the local music industry through its wide range of television and radio programmes dedicated to showcasing Namibian artists and their creative work. These platforms not only provide exposure to musicians but also contribute significantly to the growth and sustainability of the country's music ecosystem," the minister said.

In contrast, the national news agency's allocation has been reduced to N$22.5 million from N$27 million in the 2025/2026 financial year. Theofelus said that Nampa is expected to strengthen its revenue generation efforts.

"Key to the agency this year is to expand on its revenue sources to reduce reliance on government funding and to improve its own financial performance. Nampa has created strategic business partnerships both locally and abroad to increase its footprint, enhance content distribution and accessibility," the minister said. Similarly, the New Era will receive N$22.5 million, also down from N$27 million in the previous financial year.

The minister said the entity that produces the national daily, New Era, will continue to provide credible developmental information while leveraging digital platforms to widen its reach.

Theofelus emphasised that despite the reductions, the allocations will enable both Nampa and New Era to fulfil their mandates, while encouraging greater efficiency and innovation in a rapidly evolving digital media landscape. She added that investment in public media remains key to ensuring access to information and supporting Namibia's broader digital transformation agenda.

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-Nampa