Ethiopia: PM Abiy Meets Tigray Interim Chief Administrator to Assess Annual Report

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks this morning with Lieutenant General Tadesse Worede, Chief Administrator of the Tigray Region Interim Administration, to review the annual performance report and discuss its key findings.

The meeting focused on progress achieved over the past year, as well as ongoing priorities in the region.

Lieutenant General Tadesse assumed leadership of the interim administration in April 2025, having previously served as deputy administrator.

His appointment followed an official and peaceful transition process aimed at ensuring continuity and stability in regional governance.

The orderly handover of power was widely seen as part of broader efforts to reinforce peace in the region and was carried out in accordance with the Ethiopian Constitution and the Pretoria Agreement, it was learned.