Uganda Turns to Homegrown Apps for Faster Services

Uganda's digital transformation is gaining traction as government institutions increasingly adopt locally developed applications, boosting confidence in homegrown innovation while creating new opportunities for youth through innovation hubs.

Officials and stakeholders say the shift toward locally built digital solutions is improving public service delivery and demonstrating the country's capacity to develop effective technological systems tailored to its needs.

Flavia Opio, Team Lead at an innovation hub, said the government's use of applications developed by Ugandan innovators marks a significant milestone in building trust in domestic technology.

"I think we are able, we are capable of doing this," Opio said. "As government, we have embraced and are actually using the applications that have been developed here to serve the people."

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She noted that integrating these applications into public systems has enhanced efficiency, citing a business registration platform that now completes processes in minutes.

"If I give an example of the business registration application, it is now done in a space of five minutes," she said, adding that such progress should encourage wider adoption of local solutions. "That, in itself, should be an enticement to trust that our homegrown applications are very good."

Opio said the success of these platforms highlights the role of innovation hubs in addressing real-world challenges by nurturing ideas and transforming them into practical solutions. She called on both government agencies and the public to support local innovators as a way of strengthening service delivery and reducing dependence on foreign technologies.

Her remarks come amid growing investment in innovation ecosystems, with hubs increasingly acting as centers for skills development, application design, and collaboration between developers, government, and the private sector.

Among key players supporting this ecosystem is the MTN Foundation, which has invested in initiatives aimed at equipping young people with digital and entrepreneurial skills.

The Chairperson of the foundation's board of trustees, Hallen Kagina, said innovation hubs are playing a critical role in transforming youth potential into economic productivity.

"I'm here as a trustee because MTN Foundation has partnered with this innovation hub to skill young people, to give space to young people who have ideas, to incubate their ideas to maturity, and hopefully commercialize and go and make change in their lives and in the lives of the communities they serve," Kagina said during a recent visit.

Kagina said the initiative is helping young people move from conceptual ideas to practical solutions that can generate income and improve livelihoods. She described the transformation of participants as a key indicator of success.

"It is extremely rewarding to see young people come in with basically just an idea, and that's all you need to enter through these doors, and to exit having been skilled and having value added to you," she said. "They are empowered to go out and make a living and become examples for others."

She added that the hubs are attracting young people from across the country, many of whom are actively investing time in developing innovations rather than relying on handouts.

"Seeing the initiative of many young people in different fields coming to put into action what has been in their heads is what this is all about--transformation of our economy through young people," Kagina said.

To expand access, the MTN Foundation has established regional innovation hubs in universities, including Soroti, Muni, Gulu, Kabale, and Busitema, bringing services closer to communities outside Kampala. The hubs provide training, mentorship, and incubation support, enabling more youth to participate in the digital economy.

Kagina noted that despite the expansion, demand remains high, with participants traveling long distances to access facilities.

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"It's rewarding to see that even those who come here are not necessarily Kampala residents. They come from Kabale, Soroti, and other areas, which shows the need for more accessible centers," she said.

In addition to fixed hubs, the foundation has introduced mobile digital training units, commonly known as digital trucks, which move across the country delivering digital skills training to underserved communities. Kagina said these mobile units are essential in ensuring inclusivity for those unable to access established centers.

Experts say the combined efforts of government adoption and private sector support could significantly accelerate Uganda's digital transformation by improving efficiency, creating jobs, and fostering innovation. However, they caution that sustained investment, supportive policies, and public awareness will be critical to scaling these initiatives nationwide.

The growing reliance on locally developed technology signals a broader shift toward self-reliance, as Uganda increasingly turns to its own innovators to solve development challenges.