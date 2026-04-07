Tanzania: Cambodia Unveils Statue Honouring Tanzanian-Born Bomb-Sniffing Rat Magawa

Morogoro, Tanzania — At Mazimbu village, not far from Tanzania's Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA), Stephano Jaka still remembers the night he trapped and killed a rat that had been feasting on his maize cobs - stored in a meticulously woven basket designed to protect grains from rodents.

"I felt a big sense of relief when I finally killed it. It had been causing huge losses to my family," he tells IPS.

Thousands of kilometres away in Siem Reap, Cambodia, farmers were among the dignitaries invited on Saturday to honour a Tanzanian-born rat for detecting hundreds of landmines, helping to clear swathes of land for farming.

Where farmers in Tanzania's Morogoro region still perceive rats as destructive creatures threatening their livelihoods, communities in Cambodia embrace one of the species as a life-saving hero - underscoring how a despised animal has come to embody entirely different meanings across continents.

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Cambodia remains one of the world's most landmine-infested countries, with millions of explosives still buried underground, making large areas unsafe for farming, settlement and development.

On the eve of the International Day for Mine Awareness, a 2.2-metre statue - the world's first public monument dedicated to a life-saving rat - was unveiled. The monument honours Magawa, whose bomb-sniffing career began after a yearlong stint at Sokoine University. He was hailed not as a crop-raiding pest but as an unlikely hero whose extraordinary sense of smell helped uncover hidden dangers.

For years, Magawa worked across some of Cambodia's most dangerous terrain, detecting more than 100 landmines and helping to make large areas safe before his death in 2022. He remains the only rat ever awarded the PDSA Gold Medal for bravery.

Carved from local stone by Cambodian artisans, the statue shows Magawa wearing his medal and operational harness. Its base incorporates fragments of decommissioned explosives, symbolising the threat he helped eliminate. Erected in central Siem Reap, the monument also directs visitors to APOPO's centre, where they can learn about the rats' work and the ongoing impact of landmines.

"Magawa became a global symbol of hope for Cambodia's mine-affected communities. This statue honours his extraordinary service and the work of all APOPO HeroRATs who continue to save lives in Cambodia and around the world -- step by step, life by life," said Christophe Cox, founder of APOPO.

The tribute also serves as a reminder that millions of landmines remain buried, and efforts to clear them continue despite limited resources.

Magawa was trained by APOPO, a non-governmental organisation that deploys African giant pouched rats to detect explosives. Because they are too light to trigger landmines, the animals can safely search contaminated areas far more quickly than conventional methods.

Born at Sokoine University of Agriculture in Morogoro, Magawa showed early promise before being deployed to Cambodia in 2016, where he became one of the most successful detection animals in the programme.

In heavily affected regions such as Battambang, land once considered too dangerous has been cleared and returned to productive use, allowing communities to rebuild livelihoods and restore a sense of normalcy.

Magawa's work also highlights a broader story of African innovation contributing to global solutions, with a programme developed in Tanzania now supporting mine clearance efforts in several countries.

Although Magawa died in 2022, other trained rats continue the work, helping to reduce the threat posed by unexploded landmines.

Residents of Morogoro spoke with a mix of pride, curiosity and quiet awe when reflecting on the global recognition of Magawa, the giant African pouched rat whose work in Cambodia has saved countless lives.

"Who would have thought a rat from our region could become a global hero?" said Jaka. "Here, rats are something we chase away. But Magawa has changed that story completely. He has shown us that even the smallest creatures can carry the biggest responsibilities."

At the Morogoro main market, trader Rehema Msuya said Magawa's story had sparked new conversations among residents about science and innovation.

"People now talk about rats differently," she said. "We used to see them only as destructive. But this one saved lives and detected danger where machines sometimes fail. It makes you proud, knowing such intelligence can come from a rat."

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For some, Magawa's legacy goes beyond admiration, emphasising the possibilities often overlooked.

"Magawa represents Africa in a very powerful way," said Dar es Salaam-based secondary school teacher Godfrey Lwambano. "We often underestimate what we have - our environment, our knowledge, even our animals. Yet here is a creature trained with patience and care, going on to clear deadly landmines and protect communities far away."

Young people in Morogoro, too, say the story touched them.

"When I first heard about him, I thought it was a joke," said 22-year-old university student Neema Kibwana. "But when I learnt he worked for years detecting mines and even received awards, I was inspired. It shows that impact doesn't depend on size or status."

As the story of Magawa circulates in Tanzania and beyond, it continues to challenge long-held perceptions - transforming an animal once seen only as a pest into a symbol of ingenuity, resilience and hope.

IPS UN Bureau Report

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