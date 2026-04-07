Mauritius: Air Mauritius and the Creole Language

Last week, I travelled to and from Rodrigues with Air Mauritius. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I would have to translate the announcements into Creole before take-off and landing.The pilot provided weather updates for both Rodrigues and Mauritius in English and French. My elderly chachi, sitting beside me with her basket full of Rodriguan goodies, could not understand a word. I did my best to translate into Creole so that she could at least follow what was happening. It is unfortunate that although we have made great strides for the promotion of our national language,Air Mauritius seems to shy off.

Creole is a subject at School Certificate and will soon be one at Higher School Certificate.The University of Mauritius (UoM) must be congratulated for the in-depth work on the Creole language. It has just launched an anthology of poems by local poets. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly is having discussions with staff of the UoM regarding the introduction of Creole in Parliament. IMMEDIA launched a competition for plays in Creole,"Konkour Lekritir Teatral Pri Dev Virahsawmy". Twenty-one entries were received. Seven plays were mentioned by the jury and the playwrights were rewarded.The winner, Madaya Condeah, is a French teacher living in France and yet sent his entry (in Creole of course)

My late husband, Dev Virahsawmy, has over 4000 publications in Creole. He has also made sure that a few of his publications are pedagogical materials so that people can read and write Creole.The documentary by Gopalen Chellerpermal on "Nou kreol,souf nou nasion" knew such an immense success that it will be projected again.With all these developments, I really do not comprehend, why Air Mauritius insists of using only English and French in their announcements.

I am writing this little piece in English and not in Creole to make sure that the Chief Executive Officer and Board Members of Air Mauritius do read it. Otherwise, they may say that they cannot read Creole. I am sure that UoM will gladly help those on board to make announcements in Creole as well as in English and French.

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