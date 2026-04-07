Tanzania: Government Orders Swift Recovery for Traders After Simu 2000 Fire

Dar es Salaam — PRIME Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has directed for immediate measures to restore business activities following a devastating fire that destroyed Mawasiliano market stalls, popularly known as Simu 2000, in Sinza Ward, Ubungo District, Dar es Salaam.

Dr Nchemba issued the directive yesterday during a visit to assess the damage caused by the blaze, which broke out on Saturday, destroying approximately 580 stalls, while around 280 traders managed to salvage their goods.

Addressing affected traders, the Prime Minister assured that the government is closely monitoring the situation and will release an official statement once a thorough investigation, ordered by President Samia Suluhu Hassan is completed.

"The president has been informed about this incident. She extends her condolences and has directed that a comprehensive investigation be conducted to establish the cause of the fire. This process has already begun," Dr Nchemba said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Premier instructed that the market area be cleared immediately to allow traders to resume business.

"Director, ensure the entire area is cleaned and ready by tomorrow. The exercise must be completed within the day," he said. Dr Nchemba further announced that the government wil

l collaborate with financial institutions to support traders who lost capital in the fire.

Measures will include loan restructuring, extended repayment periods and access to new, affordable loans through local government authorities.

"Director, assess the available loan capacity and prioritise traders who have lost their capital so they can access funds quickly," he instructed.

The Prime Minister also directed that the market's reconstruction plan includes a designated bus stand to facilitate smoother business operations.

He condemned the illegal subletting of market stalls, emphasising that stalls must be allocated strictly to genuine traders.

Dr Nchemba called on citizens to safeguard peace and stability, highlighting that peace is essential for economic activities.

"Every Tanzanian has a role to play in maintaining peace," he said.

He also stressed the importance of respecting and supporting the private sector, describing it as the backbone of employment in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Infrastructure Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Traders welcomed the government's response, saying it had restored hope after significant losses.

Emmanuel Feamalekela, a trader at Simu 2000, said the assurances brought relief and renewed confidence.

"The losses were enormous, but the government's statement gives us hope that we can rebuild and continue our businesses," he said.

He urged that new loans come with favourable terms and be implemented swiftly.

Another trader, Said Kibago, popularly known as 'Said Magazeti,' praised the directive to clean the market quickly.

"Many people have lost the capital they depend on to support their families. The government's plan gives us hope," he said, adding that the proposed return of the daladala stand is a positive move since commuter traffic supports traders' businesses.

Madadi Mnyika also described the government's response as effective and reassuring for affected traders.