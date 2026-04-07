South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Chairperson Extends Condolences to the Family On Passing of One of Conjoined Twins

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Ms Faith Muthambi, has noted with profound sadness the tragic passing of one of the conjoined twins who were successfully separated at the Limpopo Province's Mankweng Hospital on 17 March 2026.

Ms Muthambi extends her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved mother and the family of the twin who passed away. She said no parent should ever have to endure the pain of losing a child, and the family must know that it is not alone in the dark tunnel of grief it goes through.

She said the surgery of the twins which captured the attention of the province of Limpopo, also ignited hope throughout the entire country. "The separation surgery, led by Prof Nyaweleni Tshifularo, was indeed a historic moment for our healthcare system, showcasing the incredible capabilities of our medical professionals. The team's dedication and expertise were evident, and while we celebrate the successful separation, we must also confront the harsh realities that can follow such complex procedures," said Ms Muthambi.

The commitment of the medical team to closely monitor both infants was commendable. However, Ms Muthambi lamented the complications that arose post-surgery, which led to this heartbreaking outcome. "It is disheartening to hear of the challenges faced, and our hearts go out to the family during this devastating time," added Ms Muthambi.

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She emphasised the vital need for ongoing investment in healthcare services. "We must ensure that our medical professionals are equipped with the necessary resources and training to handle such complex cases," she urged. "This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the essential support required for both our healthcare workers and the families they serve."