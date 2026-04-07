South Africa: Media Statement - Department Fails Learners and Provinces By Postponing School Sports Championships - Sport Committee Chair

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Joe McGluwa, has expressed deep concern and disappointment at the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture's last minute postponement of the 2026 Autumn Athletics National School Sport Championships, calling it a clear failure of planning and accountability.

The Championships were scheduled to take place from 8-12 April at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg. "This postponement is unacceptable. It reflects a failure of basic planning and due diligence. The unavailability of the stadium was foreseeable and avoidable, yet provinces were instructed to proceed with procurement and logistical arrangements. As a result, provinces have already incurred significant costs for accommodation, transport, and contractual obligations; costs that now translate into financial losses and reputational damage," said Mr McGluwa.

"This breach of trust is deeply concerning. Communities, learners, and educators have planned in good faith. For many young athletes, this event is the highlight of their sporting year, only to be let down by poor planning," added Mr McGluwa.

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He said the committee made it clear to the Athletic South Africa last week when the entity appeared before the committee, that sport is not a luxury. "Sport is a constitutional commitment to youth development, equity, and social cohesion, and a means of living if one reaches the top echelons of professionalism. When planning collapses at this scale, it undermines the very purpose of national championships," emphasised Mr McGluwa.

The committee has demanded full accountability from the department. "We require a clear explanation of how this lapse occurred, immediate clarity on revised dates and venue, and a concrete plan to compensate provinces for the financial strain already incurred."

Mr McGluwa emphasised that this failure goes beyond logistics. "This is about respect - respect for our youth, our educators, and the communities that carry the weight of school sports in our country."

Mr McGluwa called on both the department of Sport, Arts and Culture, and the Department of Basic Education to manage national school sport with discipline, foresight. He added: "National school sport must be administered with professionalism, coordination and respect for provinces and stakeholders."

On behalf of the committee, Mr McGluwa wished all athletes including private clubs participating in various sporting codes over this Easter Weekend good luck and he appealed to everyone to remain safe on the roads.