Uganda: Civil Society Urged to Strengthen Role in Policy Implementation

Robinah Rubibwa, a senior official at the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), has lauded civil society organizations (CSOs) for their critical role in turning government policies into tangible action at the grassroots level.

Rubibwa emphasized that CSOs are instrumental in ensuring that policies do not remain mere documents but are actively implemented on the ground.

"Through advocacy, community engagement, and monitoring, civil societies continue to play a critical role in ensuring that key policies are not only discussed but also effectively implemented at the grassroots level," Rubibwa said in an interview with the Nile Post.

She highlighted the importance of the women, peace, and security agenda, framing it as a broader life-saving initiative rather than merely a gender-focused issue. "We are not just talking about women, we are actually talking about life. I thank you," she said.

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Rubibwa also called for increased, reliable, and flexible funding for civil society efforts. She noted that many CSOs struggle to meet stringent donor requirements, limiting their ability to submit proposals and carry out projects effectively.

"To advance these initiatives, we need funding that is really recommended, funding that is reliable and flexible for us to access," she said. "A lot of civil society organizations cannot meet the very stringent donor requirements. They can't even submit a proposal because they don't qualify."

In addition, Rubibwa underscored the need for a stronger regional network of civil society organizations to facilitate better coordination and comparison of reports across countries.

She observed that current networks are largely concentrated in Francophone countries, calling for broader participation to strengthen the effectiveness of CSO interventions.

The remarks come amid growing recognition of CSOs' role in monitoring policy implementation and amplifying the voices of communities often excluded from decision-making processes.

Rubibwa concluded by urging continued collaboration among CSOs across the region to ensure that policies translate into measurable impact, particularly in areas related to peace, security, and community development.