Somalia: Somali President Chairs Security Meeting in Baidoa Focused On Stabilisation Efforts

Baidoa — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Monday chaired a key security meeting in Baidoa, focusing on stabilisation efforts in the South West State and strengthening governance and justice systems, officials said.

During the meeting, the president received detailed briefings from commanders of the Somali security forces and senior officials from various security agencies, who outlined plans to improve security, intensify operations against militant groups, and enhance coordination among institutions.

Mohamud emphasised the need for unified efforts to safeguard stability, curb armed groups operating outside formal government structures, and boost public confidence in state institutions.

The meeting was also attended by the acting leader of South West State, Jibril Abdullrashid Haji, along with senior federal officials and commanders from the different branches of the security forces.

Officials said the discussions focused on accelerating ongoing operations, improving administrative oversight, and strengthening cooperation between federal and regional authorities to address security challenges in the region.