Uganda: Iso Boss Orders Crackdown On Illegal Occupants in Nsoowe Forest

The Director General of Internal Security Organisation, Arthur Mugyenyi, has directed security agencies in Gomba District to take decisive action against activities threatening peace in Nsoowe Forest.

Major Mugyenyi emphasized the need to stop individuals from illegally entering and occupying forest land, ordering all unlawful occupants to vacate immediately.

"Uganda is governed by laws that must be respected. I will not tolerate anyone taking the law into their own hands," he said.

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He made the remarks during a stakeholders' meeting that brought together cattle keepers, district leaders, security officials, representatives from the National Forestry Authority (NFA), and licensed tree planters. The meeting was held at Kalusiina Primary School, located within the forest.

Cattle keepers, led by Gomba District Chairperson-elect George Abigaba, expressed dissatisfaction with what they described as unfair land allocation by the NFA. They accused the authority of favoring wealthy investors at the expense of long-term occupants.

"Our biggest concern is the injustice in land distribution. Why are new investors given large chunks of land, while long-time occupants receive only 25 acres? This is unfair," Abigaba said.

They also argued that they are capable of engaging in tree planting but were instead evicted and allocated smaller plots, some of which were later repossessed.

"We cannot back down unless our original land is restored," he added.

Some cattle keepers further alleged harassment and violence by NFA officials and licensed tree planters, claiming their homes were destroyed and that they were assaulted despite a directive from President Yoweri Museveni allowing them to settle on the land.

"We are still suffering. Our houses were destroyed, and we are being beaten. We ask for protection," they said.

However, licensed tree planters dismissed the allegations, insisting that they legally acquired the land through NFA procedures.

"No investor acquired land illegally. NFA invited applications, we applied, and were granted legal documentation. However, we are facing constant attacks from cattle keepers, leading to significant losses," said Asaph Besigye.

NFA spokesperson John Kibuka clarified that original occupants were considered during the allocation process, noting that about 175 families were initially settled and allocated land for tree planting.

"No one was left without land. Those who chose not to plant trees sold their shares and left. The investors legally own the land and deserve government protection," Kibuka explained.

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Gomba Resident District Commissioner Ronald Katende condemned the violence, attributing much of it to non-residents.

"Some of these individuals are not even from Gomba. They come from Congo, Tanzania, and neighboring districts, moving in groups with cattle that destroy plantations. They also assault workers and vandalize property," Katende said.

Major Mugyenyi directed the District Police Commander (DPC) to take firm action to restore order in the area and urged illegal occupants to vacate the forest voluntarily as investigations continue.

"If you know you are illegally on this land, leave immediately. Those found in the wrong will be removed, while rightful occupants will be protected," he added.

A closed-door meeting later brought together local leaders, security officials, and representatives of the tree planters to seek a lasting solution.

Chairperson of the tree planters, James Byaluhanga, expressed optimism following the discussions.

"We thank Major Mugyenyi and President Museveni for listening to all sides. We hope to receive protection and compensation for our destroyed property so we can resume planting," he said.