Kenya: Matt Baugh Appointed British High Commissioner Following Neil Wigan's Departure Last Year

Nairobi — Matt Baugh has been appointed British High Commissioner to Kenya, succeeding Neil Wigan, who departed Nairobi in August 2025 to take up a new post as Director General Strategy and Delivery at the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London.

Baugh is expected to assume his duties in Nairobi within the month.

Announcing the appointment on Tuesday, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office described Baugh as a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience across Africa, Europe, and conflict-affected regions.

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John William Matthew Baugh, professionally known as Matt Baugh, previously served as Her Majesty's Ambassador in Mogadishu from 2010 to 2013 and as UK Ambassador to the EU Political and Security Committee in Brussels from 2020 to 2022.

He has also held senior positions as Director for Migration & Conflict (2024-2025), Director of Euro-Atlantic Security (2022-2024), and Principal Private Secretary to Secretaries of State at both DFID and the DExEU.

His career spans a range of high-level roles including leading DFID crisis units in Kosovo and Afghanistan, directing post-conflict reconstruction efforts, and heading global emergencies programs. Baugh joined the DFID Fast Stream in 1998, following an initial posting in the Ministry of Defence Fast Stream in 1997.

Swahili training

Ahead of his arrival in Kenya, Baugh completed pre-posting training in Swahili.

He will take over from Dr. Ed Barnett, who assumed as Acting Head of the British High Commission in Nairobi following Wigan's departure.

Wigan, reflecting on his two-year tenure in Kenya at the time of his departure, praised the strengthened Kenya-UK partnership.

"I am extremely sorry to be leaving Kenya after a whirlwind two years. The Kenya-UK partnership has gone from strength to strength - whether in trade, investment, technology, innovation, or cultural links, benefitting both countries and peoples," he said.

Wigan also cited the historic visit of King Charles III, the signing of the Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership, the training of Kenyan marines by the UK, and infrastructure projects including Nairobi Railway City as key achievements.

"From Maasai elders meetings to supporting women-led businesses in Wajir, from the tea plantations of Bomet County to the Silicon Savannah, I have no doubt that Kenya's future is bright. Kenya and the UK are going far, together, and it has been incredibly rewarding to be part of that journey. Asanteni sana na kwaherini."

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The FCDO said Baugh's appointment comes at a critical time for UK-Kenya relations, encompassing trade, security, and development partnerships, and expressed confidence in his ability to strengthen bilateral ties.