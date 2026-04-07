Rwanda: Kwibuka32 - Pl Party Urges Youth to Learn From Forces That Stopped Genocide

As Rwanda begins the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the Liberal Party (PL) has called on young people to draw lessons from the RPF Inkotanyi forces that stopped the Genocide and rescued thousands.

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PL party chairperson Donatille Mukabalisa said the courage and sacrifice of the liberation forces should inspire today's youth to play an active role in building and protecting the country.

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"The PL joins all Rwandans, particularly survivors, in commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the Genocide against the Tutsi, honouring the innocent lives that were lost," Mukabalisa wrote in a statement.

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The party leader noted that, although the country's history remains painful, it must never be forgotten, stressing that remembrance is a shared responsibility and a source of strength for future generations.

The party paid tribute to the RPF Inkotanyi forces for stopping the Genocide and saving lives, highlighting that many of them were young people who fought selflessly, with some sacrificing their lives to protect the nation.

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The statement also recognised President Paul Kagame for his leadership during the liberation struggle and his role in rebuilding the country after the Genocide.

The party called on Rwandans to remain united and committed to national development goals, including Vision 2050, while reaffirming its support for programmes such as Ndi Umunyarwanda in promoting national unity and resilience.

It also pledged to continue combatting genocide denial and ideology, warning against attempts to distort the history of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

"PL will continue to firmly oppose those who deny or trivialise the Genocide against the Tutsi, as well as those who promote its ideology," Mukabalisa stated.

The message concluded with a call for collective responsibility in safeguarding Rwanda's future, aligning with this year's commemoration theme, "Remember, Unite, Renew."