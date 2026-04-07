Tanzania: Katambi Warns Against Spreading 'Genital Theft' Rumours

Dar es Salaam — MINISTER for Home Affairs, Mr Patrobas Katambi has warned citizens against spreading rumours that their private parts have been stolen, saying the government will take strong action against such claims, which have already led to injuries and deaths.

Speaking yesterday during a meeting with businesspeople affected by looting at Ubungo Mawasiliano in Dar es Salaam, Mr Katambi said investigations by police show that allegations of genital theft are entirely baseless and intend only to create panic and unrest in communities.

"I issue a stern warning to all citizens spreading false rumours about their private parts being stolen and to anyone taking the law into their own hands. We will not hesitate to take strong measures against you because you are endangering lives and causing harm to innocent people," he said.

The minister explained that all individuals who reported that their private parts had disappeared were examined by medical specialists and found to be unharmed.

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"After thorough investigations, every person who accused someone of removing their private parts was examined by specialists. All checks confirmed that their private parts were intact. This is pure fabrication and such falsehoods have already led to loss of life," he said.

The warnings come in the wake of a tragic incident in Rukwa Region.

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On Sunday, Rukwa Regional Police arrested 25 suspects in connection with the murder of Henry Myuwanga, a 50-year-old primary school teacher, in Kilyamatundu village, Sumbawanga District.

According to Rukwa Regional Police Commander Shadrack Masija, the attack occurred at around 8:30 pm, after a dispute over the price of liquid soap that Myuwanga was selling.

A young shopkeeper, Clement Simchimba, still at large, allegedly accused the teacher of 'grabbing him and causing his genitals to disappear,' which enraged villagers.

"The villagers assaulted the teacher by throwing stones and eventually burned his body," Masija said, describing the horrific events.

Police have arrested 25 people in connection with the incident, while a search continues for other suspects.

Commander Masija condemned acts of vigilante justice, emphasizing that taking the law into one's own hands is illegal and can lead to the death of innocent people.

"This act is savage. An innocent person died because of baseless accusations. We will not tolerate such behavior," he said, urging citizens to provide accurate and timely information to security authorities instead of resorting to violence.

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Minister Katambi reiterated the importance of citizen cooperation with security agencies to maintain peace and stability.

He also highlighted the role of families in shaping children and urged Christians and all Tanzanians to use the Easter period to pray for the nation and actively safeguard peace, unity and stability.