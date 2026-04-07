Tanzania: TMA Issues a Weather Alert Warning of Heavy Rainfall, Floods in Coastal Regions

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has issued a three-day weather alert warning of heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding in several coastal regions, including Dar es Salaam.

According to a statement released today, April 7, 2026, the rains are expected to begin on Wednesday and continue through Friday, affecting the regions of Lindi Region, Mtwara Region, Tanga Region, Pwani Region, as well as the city of Dar es Salaam, including the islands of Unguja and Pemba.

The authority indicated that the likelihood and potential impacts of the rainfall are assessed at a moderate level, but urged the public to take all necessary precautions.

"From tomorrow through Friday, rainfall is expected in the mentioned areas, with a moderate level of likelihood and impact," part of the statement noted.

However, the TMA warned that the rains could result in localized flooding in some areas and disrupt social and economic activities.