The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has received with profound sorrow the news of the passing of Ambassador Konjit Sinegiorgis, a distinguished diplomat, a pioneering figure in Ethiopia's foreign service, and a steadfast Pan-Africanist who dedicated her life to the service of her country and the continent.

Ambassador Konjit Sinegiorgis built an exemplary career that spanned several decades. As one of Ethiopia's earliest female ambassadors, she helped pave the way for generations of African women in diplomacy. Her service reflected her unwavering commitment to advancing Africa's interests and strengthening international cooperation, where she played a vital role in promoting the continent's collective priorities. The Chairperson noted, "Ambassador Konjit Sinegiorgis embodied the highest ideals of African diplomacy, marked by integrity, excellence, and an unyielding commitment to our shared future." He further emphasised that "her legacy will continue to inspire generations of African diplomats, particularly women, to serve with courage, distinction, and purpose."

On behalf of the African Union Commission, the Chairperson extends his deepest condolences to the family of Ambassador Konjit Sinegiorgis, to the Government and people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and to all Africans who mourn this great loss.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.