Africa: Statement By the Chairperson of the African Union Commission On the Passing of Ambassador Konjit Sinegiorgis of Ethiopia

7 April 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has received with profound sorrow the news of the passing of Ambassador Konjit Sinegiorgis, a distinguished diplomat, a pioneering figure in Ethiopia's foreign service, and a steadfast Pan-Africanist who dedicated her life to the service of her country and the continent.

Ambassador Konjit Sinegiorgis built an exemplary career that spanned several decades. As one of Ethiopia's earliest female ambassadors, she helped pave the way for generations of African women in diplomacy. Her service reflected her unwavering commitment to advancing Africa's interests and strengthening international cooperation, where she played a vital role in promoting the continent's collective priorities. The Chairperson noted, "Ambassador Konjit Sinegiorgis embodied the highest ideals of African diplomacy, marked by integrity, excellence, and an unyielding commitment to our shared future." He further emphasised that "her legacy will continue to inspire generations of African diplomats, particularly women, to serve with courage, distinction, and purpose."

On behalf of the African Union Commission, the Chairperson extends his deepest condolences to the family of Ambassador Konjit Sinegiorgis, to the Government and people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and to all Africans who mourn this great loss.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.