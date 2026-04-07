Rwanda: Survivor-Authors Documenting Truth for Future Generations

As Rwanda enters the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, remembrance is evolving beyond annual observances into a deeply embedded culture of documentation, reflection, and education.

For many survivors, memory is not only carried in silence or spoken testimony; it is written, carefully and courageously, into books that outlive their authors and travel far beyond Rwanda's borders.

Over the past three decades, survivor-authors have become central to efforts to preserve truth, confront denial, and ensure future generations understand both the depth of the tragedy and the resilience of those who endured it.

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While many survivors have been unable to document their stories, some aging or passing on without doing so, those who have written offer the world a firsthand account of what happened in Rwanda.

These are more than literary works. They are archives of lived experience, acts of defiance against forgetting, and tools for nation-building.

Through memoirs, biographies, and reflective narratives, survivors are shaping how history is remembered and how the future is protected.

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The New Times spoke to several authors, including Sister Anna Beata Murekatete, Dimitrie Sissi Mukanyiligira, Gustave Mukurarinda Mukunde, and Frida Umuhoza. Though their journeys differ, they share a common purpose: to ensure that what happened in 1994 is never denied, distorted, or repeated.

Faith, courage, and collective protection

For Sister Anna Beata Murekatete, writing was a moral obligation.

A member of the Benebikira Sisters and headmistress of Groupe Scolaire Sainte Bernadette during the genocide, she witnessed both the brutality of the killings and the courage of her congregation.

Her memoir, The Genocide Committed against the Tutsi in Rwanda: The Contribution of Benebikira Sisters to the Protection of Victims and the Reconstruction of the Country, documents a story that stands out even in Rwanda's darkest chapters.

At a time when identity cards determined life or death, the Benebikira Sisters refused to separate people by ethnicity. Instead, they protected all who sought refuge, fully aware they were risking their own lives.

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Beyond survival, the sisters played a vital role in rebuilding communities, educating children, caring for orphans, and supporting reconciliation.

Murekatete's writing preserves this history not just as record, but as a moral reference point, showing how faith and humanity can prevail even amid systematic violence.

Breaking generational silence

For Dimitrie Sissi Mukanyiligira, the journey to authorship began long before she started writing.

Growing up, she recalls, elders rarely spoke about the discrimination and violence they endured before 1994. Instead, they raised their children with values such as patience, responsibility, and love, while carrying trauma in silence.

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Only after the genocide did she begin to grasp her family's history: exile in 1959, repeated attacks, and survival against the odds.

That silence, she says, was shaped by fear--of reprisals, of reopening wounds, and of exposing children to danger.

During the genocide, she made a promise: if she survived, she would document everything.

That promise became Do Not Accept To Die, a memoir tracing her life before, during, and after the genocide. First published in English in 2022, it has since been translated into French and German, with Kinyarwanda and Swahili versions underway.

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Her work speaks to both her generation and younger Rwandans seeking to understand the past.

"Starting from my own story, we often wish we had known more about what our parents went through," she says. "They had no safe space to speak openly."

By choosing vulnerability, Mukanyiligira has helped create that space. In recent years, she has seen young readers engage with her book, ask questions, and strengthen their commitment to rejecting discrimination.

As a founding member of Ibuka, she also reflects on the organisation's 30-year journey: "We refused to be destroyed; we chose life with purpose and dignity."

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Understanding roots through an intergenerational lens

Gustave Mukurarinda Mukunde takes a broader historical approach.

His book, The Snowfall, is built on a central idea: the genocide cannot be fully understood without examining the decades of hatred that preceded it.

"I felt a deep responsibility to tell our history," he says. "To take the next generation back to the roots of the genocide."

Told through the voice of an 11-year-old boy, the book blends a child's perspective with historical insight, linking personal experience to national history.

Writing it required revisiting painful memories and piecing together family histories stretching back to the late 1950s.

Like Mukanyiligira, he highlights the dangers of silence. Many families, he says, avoided discussing past violence out of fear--creating conditions that allowed hatred to persist.

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"Hatred was taught over decades," he notes. "Young people must understand how it was built--and how impunity destroys lives."

His work underscores education as both remembrance and prevention.

A voice from the grave

Few stories capture the brutality of the genocide--and the improbability of survival--like that of Frida Umuhoza, now a public speaker based in Melbourne, Australia.

Buried alive alongside her family, she recalls making a final prayer: if she survived, she would tell the story.

She was rescued after a neighbour heard her voice beneath the ground.

Years later, that promise became the foundation of her writing.

"I had come back from the dead to tell the world what had happened," she says.

For Umuhoza, writing is about honouring those who did not survive. Her books give voice to her family, her community, and more than one million victims.

"Every page carried its own heavy memory," she says. "I wrote some with tears, but I was determined to show how beautifully my family lived despite the hate around them."

Her work also confronts genocide denial. Used in classrooms and communities, her books allow readers to engage directly with survivor testimony.

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"No one can deny a personal story," she says.

Her message to young people is clear: reject hate and stand against denial.

Storytelling as resistance

Across these authors, a shared theme emerges: storytelling is not passive remembrance--it is active resistance.

Their books challenge denial, confront distortion, and humanise a history often reduced to statistics. They also bridge generations, helping those born after 1994 engage meaningfully with the past.

At the same time, they contribute to Rwanda's rebuilding and reconciliation, documenting not only suffering but resilience and renewal.

As Mukanyiligira puts it, Rwanda's story is one of dignity--one that must be told by its people and passed on.

The enduring role of literature

Thirty-two years on, literature remains one of the most powerful tools for preserving memory.

Books travel across borders, reach global audiences, and endure across generations. They allow survivors to speak long after their voices fall silent, ensuring their experiences remain part of the global conversation on genocide, justice, and humanity.

While storytelling platforms may evolve--from print to digital--the purpose remains unchanged.

Books are not only reminders. They are warnings. They are lessons.

Above all, they are a testament to the resilience of those who chose not only to survive, but to speak.

As Rwanda marks Kwibuka32, these authors stand as custodians of memory--ensuring the past is neither forgotten nor repeated, and that the future is built on truth, understanding, and shared humanity.