Africa: Kwibuka32 - AU to Unveil Human Rights Virtual Memorial

The African Union will on Tuesday, April 7, launch the AU Human Rights Virtual Memorial, which will include a component dedicated to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The memorial will be unveiled as the continental body joins Rwandans for the 32nd commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi at its headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

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The commemoration, which the AU has held annually since April 7, 2010, is organised in collaboration with the Government of Rwanda under the theme "Remember-Unite- Renew" and coordinated by the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the AU Commission, together with the Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda in Ethiopia and Rwanda's Permanent Mission to the AU.

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According to organisers, the annual commemoration aims to strengthen awareness among African communities and the international community on the value of human life and the importance of upholding fundamental human rights, while encouraging collective reflection and shared responsibility.

"The ceremony will provide an opportunity to honour the memory of those who lost their lives, express solidarity with survivors, and reinforce a shared commitment to sustaining peace, unity, and mutual understanding.

"It will also serve as a moment to renew commitments towards preventing such tragedies from recurring in Rwanda, across Africa, and beyond," AU statement reads.

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The event is expected to bring together representatives from AU Member States, AU Commission officials, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the AU, AU organs, religious institutions, human rights institutions, intergovernmental and civil society organisations, United Nations agencies, think tanks, academic institutions in Ethiopia, as well as representatives of the media.

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In Addis, a series of activities have been organised including a Walk to Remember, the lighting of the Flame of Remembrance, and the launch of the AU Human Rights Virtual Memorial, which will feature a component dedicated to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The programme will also include messages of reflection from AU officials and invited guests.

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"This year marks the 32nd commemoration of those dark days, an important occasion to remember the lives lost, show solidarity with survivors and unite to ensure it never happens again - in Rwanda or elsewhere in Africa and beyond. It is also a chance to learn about Rwanda's story of reconciliation, conflict resolution mechanisms, nation building and home grown solutions," AU stated.

AU Human Rights Memorial