Rwanda: How Youth Can Lead Fight Against Genocide Ideology On Social Media

As Rwanda commemorates the Genocide against the Tutsi for the 32nd time (Kwibuka32), youth across the country say social media has become both a platform where genocide ideology can spread and a space that can be used to counter it.

They note that with the growing influence of digital platforms, youth can play a central role in promoting verified information, challenging denial, and mobilising others to participate in Kwibuka activities.

ALSO READ: Rwandans must keep fighting genocide ideology, says PM Nsengiyumva

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The New Times spoke to the youth across different sectors on how social media can be used to promote truth, remembrance, and unity.

Ingrid Marie Parfaite Izere, Member of the parliamentary Committee on Unity, Human Rights and Fight against Genocide

The spread of positive messages and the rejection of genocide denial are essential in strengthening unity and preserving historical truth. Young people are encouraged to actively take part in Kwibuka activities as part of honouring victims and supporting survivors.

Before sharing content, it is important to ensure that messages are accurate, clear, and sensitive to those affected by the Genocide against the Tutsi. Social media users should avoid posting content that distorts history or causes harm to survivors and their families.

ALSO READ: Cabinet calls on Rwandans to reject genocide ideology ahead of Kwibuka

Digital platforms can also be used to promote messages of remembrance and solidarity, mobilise others to participate in commemoration activities, and contribute to awareness that respects and preserves history.

Saadi Bizumuremyi, taxi-moto operator and social media figure (Your Motari)

Collaboration among those who promote truth is key in countering genocide ideology. Those who deny or distort the Genocide against the Tutsi are relatively few compared to the others, and a united effort from many voices can effectively challenge such narratives.

Rwanda's peace and development should motivate young people to stand firm in defending the country against any attempts to undermine it, including through misinformation and denial propagated online.

Musa Shumbusho, owner of Innorios Ltd, a company providing virtual reality services

Genocide ideology has shifted from private conversations to social media platforms, making digital spaces a critical front in addressing it. Efforts to counter such narratives must therefore evolve and focus on where conversations are now taking place.

ALSO READ: Kwibuka 31: Youth urged to combat genocide ideology, promote national unity

Online platforms amplify the speed and reach of information, which means harmful content can spread widely if not addressed. This calls for a deliberate and active presence by those who promote truth, ensuring accurate information is visible and accessible.

Some individuals who spread such ideology may have been influenced by misinformation passed down over time. Addressing this requires not only challenging falsehoods but also correcting them through education, awareness, and consistent sharing of verified facts.

Patience Umumararungu, agri influencer and farmer

Content shared on social media should be based on proper research before being posted. Young people, especially content creators, need to verify information rather than relying on unconfirmed sources, as this can contribute to the spread of misinformation, including narratives linked to genocide ideology.

There is a need for more informative content and discussions that involve experts to help clarify issues and provide accurate information. Platforms such as podcasts and live sessions can be used to engage knowledgeable voices, correct misleading information, and promote well-informed dialogue.

Everyone needs to take part and avoid remaining passive or ignoring their responsibility.

Samuel Kwizera, Theology Lecturer at African College of Theology

The fight against genocide ideology requires a proactive approach rather than only responding to harmful content. Social media platforms should be used to share accurate information, comfort those affected by the Genocide against the Tutsi, and keep the memory of victims alive through messages of empathy and solidarity.

When harmful narratives emerge, they should be addressed with facts and clarity. This balanced approach of prevention and response helps limit the spread of misinformation while strengthening a culture of truth.

Promoting empathy, remembrance, and responsible engagement online remains essential, especially among young people who are the most active users of digital platforms.

Venuste Icyitegetse, Member of Parliament

Social media is a powerful tool that youth can use either to spread genocide ideology or to promote unity. During commemoration periods such as Kwibuka32, young people have a responsibility to use these platforms to counter harmful narratives.

This includes sharing accurate information, posting messages of remembrance, amplifying content that honours victims and survivors, and participating in online commemoration activities.

Beyond sharing positive content, youth should stand against hate speech, correct misinformation, and avoid silence when harmful narratives appear. Consistent and responsible engagement can help transform social media into a platform for unity, resilience, and nation building.

Winnie Kananura Muyumbukazi, sports psychologist coach

Young people should actively share truthful and positive content about Rwanda and avoid spreading messages that distort its image. It is important to present the history of the Genocide against the Tutsi accurately and without denial.

Youth can use their platforms to preserve truth, honour the past, and educate others across the world.

They should also not remain silent when encountering harmful or misleading content online. Instead of ignoring such posts, they should respond with facts, clarity, and respect to challenge misinformation. Collective responsibility among youth is essential in promoting unity, truth, and dignity online.

Eric Niyongira, medical doctor

Young people must first recognise that not everything shared on social media is accurate. Content should be critically analysed within its proper context, and anything that distorts history or disrespects the memory of those who lost their lives in the Genocide against the Tutsi must be rejected.

Fighting genocide ideology requires a strong sense of responsibility. It starts with learning and being well-informed about factual history to effectively counter false narratives promoted by those who seek to distort the truth.

As a vital asset of the country, young people have the capacity to lead this effort by actively sharing accurate information, supporting survivors, and educating their peers. Responsible communication is essential. Before posting content, young people should verify information to ensure it is accurate, respectful, and fosters unity and remembrance.

By doing so, youth can turn social media into a place that protects truth, honours memory, and stands against genocide ideology.

Bright Bashil, a journalist

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As young people, we must recognise and uphold the dignity of humanity for all Rwandans, regardless of origin, religion, or any sectarian divisions that were historically imposed by colonial systems.

With this foundation, social media becomes a powerful platform to reject and expose any marginal or divisive rhetoric that seeks to undermine the progress we have achieved as a people and as a nation.

We must remember that having a phone or computer connected to the internet gives us the power to either build or destroy. It is therefore our responsibility to decide which side of history we want to be remembered for: the side that fueled division and violence, or the side that worked tirelessly to ensure reconciliation and the building of a united Rwanda.

At the same time, I urge all youth to approach online content critically. Not everything we encounter on these platforms is true. The masterminds of Rwanda's darkest days are still present online, spreading distorted versions of history that can be dangerously convincing. If we are not well-informed, we risk falling prey to such narratives. This is why it is essential for us, as youth, to invest time in learning our history. By doing so, we equip ourselves to challenge and counter genocide ideology effectively.

Especially during this period of Kwibuka, we should pay close attention to the testimonies of survivors and even those perpetrators who have chosen to speak out against genocide ideology. Their stories provide us with the knowledge and moral strength to confront false posts, misleading videos, and harmful audios that surface from time to time.

Most importantly, we must remain vigilant. The world has not yet fully grasped the magnitude of the sacrifices Rwanda made to rebuild itself. As those who understand this reality, we cannot afford to stay silent when faced with content that undermines these sacrifices. Social media is our tool, and we must use it to protect truth, promote unity, and ensure that genocide ideology never finds space to thrive again.