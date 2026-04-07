Ethiopia: PM Abiy, Lt. Gen. Tadesse Convene As Tigray Admin Term Nears End

7 April 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Ashenafi Endale

Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede is in Addis Ababa for a meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as the life term of the Tigray Regional Administration nears its end.

"PM Abiy Ahmed met this morning with Lt. Gen. Tadesse Worede, president of the Tigray Region Interim Administration, to receive his annual report and discuss its findings," reads a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister today.

Tadesse was appointed exactly a year ago, replacing Getachew Reda at the helm of the interim administration.

The administration's mandate is set to end later this month, sparking concerns about a power vacuum in the Tigray region, which stands excluded from the seventh national election in June.

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