Sudan: Energy Minister Meets Bahri Industrial Zone Representatives

7 April 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Energy Engineer Al-Mu'tasim Ibrahim met factory owners from the Bahri Industrial Zone to discuss restoring electricity supply to revive industrial production.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to reconstruction and restoring services, noting efforts to expand power supply to residential areas, hospitals, water stations, and industrial zones.

Factory representatives stressed that restoring power is critical to resuming operations and pledged financial contributions toward rehabilitating electricity infrastructure.

Read the original article on SNA.

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