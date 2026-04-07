Sudan: State Minister Receives Delegation Advocating for Sudanese Women

7 April 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, April 6, 2026 (SUNA) - State Minister at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Dr. Suleima Izhag received a high-level delegation advocating for Sudanese women, formed under the African Union's Women, Peace, and Security framework.

The visit aims to support Sudanese women and advance UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace, and security.

The three-day program includes meetings with government officials, displaced women, and civil society representatives to advance women's participation in social, political, and economic spheres.

Read the original article on SNA.

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