Sudan: Education Minister Discusses Expanded Unicef Support

7 April 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Omdurman — Minister of Education Dr. Al-Tohami Al-Zain Hajar held talks with UNICEF's Education Director in Sudan, Daniel Behita, on strengthening cooperation in education programs and projects.

Discussions covered the digital education strategy, the Education Management Information System (EMIS), and arrangements for Sudanese refugee students in eastern Chad to sit the 2026 secondary school examinations.

The minister commended UNICEF's support during the 2024 exams and expressed hope for continued backing in 2026. He also highlighted urgent needs, including school rehabilitation, classroom furniture, and local textbook printing.

UNICEF reaffirmed its commitment to expanding cooperation and supporting Sudan's education sector.

Read the original article on SNA.

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