Sudan: TSC Vice-President Meets Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister

Port Sudan — Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Malik Agar, met Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Musa Kulaklikaya during his visit for the ninth session of the Joint Political Committee, a mechanism bringing together the two countries' foreign ministries.

The Turkish official conveyed an invitation to TSC President General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Talks addressed humanitarian issues, with Agar commending the Turkish government and people for supporting those affected by the war launched by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. He underscored the importance of expanding investment in the agricultural sector, noting Sudan's strong potential in this field.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing initiatives, with Agar praising Türkiye's clear position in support of Sudan's unity and stability.

For his part, the Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that Sudan's issue cannot be discussed in the absence of its government, affirming Ankara's efforts to ensure Sudan's participation in any forum addressing the Sudanese file and reiterating solidarity with the Sudanese people and government.

The two sides also discussed economic issues and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The Turkish official welcomed the government's return to Khartoum and expressed readiness to contribute to reconstruction through specialized projects and companies.