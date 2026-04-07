Zimbabwe: Prophet T Freddy Back With a Bang

.Music runs naturally in Prophet T Freddy's veins and each time he releases a song, it goes viral.

Today, the Goodness and Mercy Ministries released a new song titled "Jehova Ndimambo" and it's already making waves.

The song consoles many who are going through difficult situations, reminding them that God is in charge.

"Kunyangwe zvikaoma sei nyarara kuchema nekuti Jehovah Ndimambo (even if things goes harder remember Jesus is the King)" part of the lyrics said.

Prophet T Freddy has managed to preach the word of God both on the pulpit and in the studio.

His songs have managed to steal the hearts of many music lovers with one of his albums topping the charts.

The song has already attracted social media users who are giving positive reviews.

"People are going through a lot and it is our duty to pray for them and also to offer support through songs. Since we released the song i have been getting positive reviews with people saying the song gives people strength to stand in the gospel," said Prophet T Freddy.

While basking in the new song glory, the man of cloth has. hold crusades in different cities with thousands of believers coming to hear the word of God.