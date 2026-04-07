South Africa: Missing Helicopter Found With Occupants Unharmed

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says the helicopter that went missing on Monday with four occupants, including the pilot, has been successfully located this morning with all individuals found alive and unharmed.

The group, which includes two SAPS investigators, along with an Environmental Crime Investigator, had safely landed in a remote area on Monday. However, as they attempted to navigate through the thick bush, they could not find the chopper.

Following their rescue, it has been confirmed that all the occupants are safe.

"The chopper disappeared on Monday during an investigation after a report was brought to the attention of law enforcers that there was a carcass discovered in the Kruger National Park, hence the probe to find out circumstances thereof," the police said in a statement.

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A report indicates that the team departed in the morning around 09h00 and did not return as anticipated.

Some efforts to establish communication with the helicopter crew yielded no results due to poor signal and it is suspected that the chopper could have been flying low.

"All attempts to reach them via their mobile phones and other means were unsuccessful. It was only in the evening that it was realised that something was wrong, prompting immediate action to locate them.

"In response to the situation, another helicopter equipped with night vision capabilities, alongside drones, was swiftly deployed to assist in the search efforts. Unfortunately, due to poor weather conditions, the helicopter had to be withdrawn. However, the drones continued their search throughout the night," the police said.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, remarked that the committed members were carrying out their duties even on a day that is recognized as a holiday in the country.