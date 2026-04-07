South Africa: Ethekwini Disaster Teams Respond to Widespread Flooding

The eThekwini Municipality says its disaster management teams are working around the clock following severe rains that caused widespread flooding and damage across parts of Durban at the weekend.

In a statement issued on Monday, the municipality said teams were immediately deployed after the storm left a trail of submerged roads, fallen trees and damaged vehicles in several areas.

Disaster management officials, supported by recreation and parks teams, are currently on the ground responding to incidents, clearing debris and restoring access to affected routes.

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According to the municipality, the Durban Central and Southern regions were the hardest hit, with 22 incidents reported, particularly in Chatsworth and Morningside.

Flooded roads and fallen trees led to significant traffic disruptions.

In the Western region, 13 incidents were recorded, with Westville among the most affected. Teams are working to clear debris, manage waterlogged roads and assess damage to protect residents.

The Northern region reported seven incidents, with Newlands West bearing the brunt of the storm. Emergency crews are continuing to address flooding and other storm-related hazards.

The municipality has urged residents to exercise extreme caution, avoid flooded roads and report hazards such as fallen trees, damaged power lines or blocked routes through official channels.

"Motorists are strongly advised not to attempt crossing flooded roads, as water levels may be deeper and more dangerous than they appear.

"eThekwini remains committed to prioritising the safety and wellbeing of residents. Teams are working around the clock to restore normality, reduce risks, and provide support where needed," the statement said.

Residents in need of emergency assistance can contact the city's Disaster Management Centre on 031 361 0000.

Further updates are expected as teams continue to assess the extent of the damage. - SAnews.gov.za