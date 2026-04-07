South Africa: Suspects Arrested At Thabo Mofutsanyana District During Easter Holiday

7 April 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Thabo Mofutsanyana District Police have arrested 12 suspects during Easter holiday operations for various serious offences, including murder, attempted murder, rape, possession of illegal firearms and drug-related crimes.

The intensified, high-visibility policing operations yielded positive results in both police-driven and community-reported crimes. However, the district also recorded an increase in cases of murder, attempted murder and rape.

"Six suspects were arrested in connection with murder cases reported across Nketoana, Setsoto, Maluti-a-Phofung and Phumelela municipalities. Among the victims were two women, who were murdered in separate incidents in Reitz and Warden.

"In Marquard, five suspects were arrested for possession of illegal firearms, ammunition and drugs. The confiscated drugs include crystal meth and mandrax. Several attempted murder cases were also reported, stemming from shooting incidents and stabbings, often occurring in public spaces where individuals were under the influence of alcohol.

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"Police also reported disturbing rape incidents involving vulnerable victims, including a 66-year-old person and minors. In one particularly case in the Bluegumbosch Disaster Park section, a woman was allegedly raped by seven suspects while walking home from a local tavern," the police said.

Furthermore, four additional suspects, including a police officer, were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and defeating the ends of justice.

A total of four illegal firearms were seized during operations conducted in Harrismith, Phuthaditjhaba and Tseki. An undocumented foreign national was also arrested during these operations.

All arrested suspects are expected to appear before various Magistrate Courts today.

Police commended community members, who provided valuable information leading to these arrests.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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