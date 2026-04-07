South Africa: Madlanga Commission Resumes Hearings

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, commonly known as the Madlanga Commission, has resumed its hearings this morning.

The commission resume its public hearings after the Easter recess with City of Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Commissioner, Yolanda Faro, taking the stand.

"The commission will, over the coming months - ahead of its final deadline at the end of August 2026 - continue to expand its focus on areas of its Terms of Reference, which have not yet been covered.

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"The inquiry will continue to run Phases 1 and 2 in parallel, with Phase 1 being the airing of allegations, and Phase 2 broadly being the responses by implicated individuals to specific allegations against them, as well as giving those implicated persons the opportunity to tell their side of the story," commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said.

He noted that while the commission is investigating allegations about the criminal justice system made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at a media conference last year, the commission is not mandated to investigate "all allegations of wrongdoing across the criminal justice system".

"Any person who wishes to provide the commission with information, which falls within the Terms of Reference, can do so anonymously and confidentially by contacting the commission's hotline on 0800 111 369, or via email at madlangacommission@behonest.co.za," Michaels said.

The term of the commission has been extended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, with a final report expected in August this year.

A second interim report is expected to be handed to the President by the end of next month.