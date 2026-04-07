South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Officiate Launch of Trc Housing Assistance Reparations

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to officiate the launch of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Housing Assistance Reparations programme today at the Sonkombo Sports Field in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal.

The launch marks a significant step in the implementation of housing support for victims identified by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, as part of government's ongoing commitment to restorative justice and redress.

The programme will include a symbolic handover of housing assistance to selected beneficiaries.

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The initiative coincides with the 30-year commemoration of the TRC and the adoption of South Africa's Constitution, highlighting the country's continued efforts to address the legacy of apartheid and promote national healing.

Established under the Promotion of National Unity and Reconciliation Act, the TRC was tasked with investigating gross human rights violations committed during apartheid, granting amnesty under specific conditions, and recommending reparations for victims.

"The event will focus on TRC-identified victims eligible for housing assistance and will be supported by political and traditional leadership," the Presidency said in a statement.

The launch represents a renewed push by government to fulfil long-standing commitments to victims of apartheid-era injustices, reinforcing the role of reparations in building a more inclusive and equitable society.

The Ndwedwe launch follows a recent land restitution milestone in Umzimkhulu, where President Ramaphosa handed over more than 17 000 hectares of land through title deeds to the St Paul, Ngunjini, Ndzimankulu/Vierkant communities, as well as the Lawrence family.

READ | Long-awaited justice brings joy as uMzimkhulu communities reclaim land

The ceremony, held at Esayidi TVET College, formed part of government's efforts to reverse historical land dispossession and restore dignity to affected communities. - SAnews.gov.za